The Trump administration has been considering ending its relationship with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), prompting diplomatic efforts to preserve US support.

Reuters reported that eight sources, including diplomats, humanitarian officials, and a congressional source, said Washington has been weighing disengagement from UNHCR, which has historically received more funding from the US than any other donor. Several of the sources said a decision had been expected last week, but no announcement was made, raising hopes among supporters that lobbying efforts may have delayed or prevented such a move.

According to the report, the discussions follow a dispute over the appointment of UNHCR's deputy high commissioner. Five of the sources said the disagreement stemmed from the agency's selection of US career diplomat Tressa Rae Finerty instead of Simon Hankinson, a US-backed candidate who has criticized UNHCR's approach to migration.

The sources said UNHCR warned supporters that it could be placed on a US blacklist, which would halt American funding, and that Washington could also leave the agency's Executive Committee.

A State Department spokesperson said there has been no change in US engagement with UNHCR.

"As with many other international organizations, we work with and through UNHCR when doing so is useful to advance US foreign policy interests or save lives," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the administration would continue reviewing the US role in international organizations, referring to a February 2025 Executive Order on US participation and funding.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "We have no comment on this issue because we have no information on it."

The report noted that the US contributed $868 million to UNHCR in 2025, accounting for roughly one-quarter of the agency's total funding. UNHCR has already reduced staffing and announced additional cuts after funding declined significantly compared with the previous year.

Diplomats and aid officials quoted in the report warned that a complete US withdrawal would deepen the agency's financial difficulties and weaken the international refugee protection system established after World War II.