Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan notified the residents of Havat Gilad on Monday that the Judea and Samaria Police District sees the devastating fire at the community as an incident for which its circumstances "provide reasonable grounds to believe that the damage was caused as a result of a hostile act."

The announcement means that the residents will be compensated for the heavy damage by the property tax compensation fund and will be recognized as victims of a hostile act.

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Dagan sent a letter to the residents stating that "after conversations held over the past two days and inspections on the ground by the Judea and Samaria District Police, Fire and Rescue, and us, the following classification has been approved: 'The circumstances of the incident provide reasonable grounds to believe that the damage was caused as a result of a hostile act.' Accordingly, you may submit a request to be recognized as a victim of a hostile act. Anyone who runs into a problem or needs guidance is asked to reach out to the community police officer.

According to the Governor, "We are working together and seek to reach government and public (donor-funded) solutions to rehabilitate and rebuild. Havat Gilad will be bigger, wider, and with greater infrastructure. All regional council teams, as well as I personally, are available 24 hours a day. We will win this thing together, with G-d's help."