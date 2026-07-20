Direct strikes by Iranian forces have wounded dozens of U.S. military personnel in Jordan in recent weeks, The New York Times reports.

According to figures cited in the report, the wave of attacks took place even before the deadly incident last Saturday, in which two US soldiers were killed and another was declared missing in the area.

During a series of attacks last week, several military helicopters also sustained physical damage. Details of those incidents had not previously been made public.

A US military official explained to the media that, under its procedures, US Central Command is not required to publicly disclose information about wounded service members as long as those personnel have already fully returned to duty.

Meanwhile, following the deadly attack in which two American troops were killed, a US official confirmed to The Washington Post yesterday that the target of the strike was the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, a US air base in Jordan. The report also noted that at least four large-scale attacks were carried out over the past week, in which dozens of American soldiers were injured.

According to data from US Central Command, more than 400 American service members have been wounded so far in direct confrontations with Iran.