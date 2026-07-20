Kedumim Council head Ozel Vatik this week conducted his first working tour of the planned route for the "Mavo HaShemesh" road, a strategic transportation artery intended to connect the community directly to Sal'it and the Sharon region.

The tour was held on site together with the council's security and land departments to examine the proposed route and advance the project. The new road is expected to serve as a major east-west corridor, with part of its route passing through Area B, which is under Palestinian civil control.

Beyond its transportation benefits, council officials described the project as having both ideological and security significance. In practical terms, the "Mavo HaShemesh" road is expected to provide faster and more convenient westward access, allowing residents of the Sharon region to reach the area more easily for work and visits, while enabling residents of Samaria to travel more efficiently to central Israel.

At the conclusion of the tour, Vatik said, "We have completed a tour of the route where 'Mavo HaShemesh' will pass, a road that ignores the Oslo Accords and reflects the reality on the ground. The distances here are very short. Ultimately, someone drew the Oslo Accords with a pencil, and we will change and disregard this issue of Area B. The logical and right step for the benefit of the residents and the entire region is to connect to Sal'it and the Sharon with a major east-west road that will enable easy and fast travel in both directions and strengthen our security."