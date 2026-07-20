A major corruption investigation has led to the arrest and questioning of several current and former employees of the Israel Tax Authority.

The arrests follow a lengthy undercover probe conducted by Lahav 433's National Unit for Fraud Investigations, in cooperation with the Tax Authority.

Police suspect the individuals abused their status and official positions to receive financial benefits. Investigators allege they accepted bribes over an extended period in exchange for facilitating the submission and approval of fraudulent tax reports and tax refunds worth an estimated NIS 80 million.

Following the decision to move the investigation into the open, police detectives and Tax Authority investigators raided the suspects' homes and offices, conducting extensive searches for evidence and documents.

Later on Monday, police are expected to bring several of the main suspects before the Ramle Magistrate's Court to request an extension of their detention.