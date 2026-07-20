Once upon a time--in 2017, according to VP JD Vance--a state senator from Ohio met an already-arrived conservative commentator and they had what is commonly known as chemistry. They connected. They liked each other. They agreed about major issues, except for one.

The state senator--that would be Mr. Vance-- loathed President Trump and spared no invective to describe him as “America’s Hitler" and “Unfit for our nation’s highest office," and “Trump is cultural heroin," and "I'm a Never Trump guy…"

But the conservative commentator--that would be Tucker Carlson--touted POTUS 45 relentlessly and was quite excited by the prospect of 45 becoming 47.

That difference notwithstanding, Mr. Vance started making frequent appearances on Fox News with Tucker Carlson Tonight. According to Matt Gertz at Media Matters for America , “Carlson did more than provide Vance with a massive platform…On the air, he vouched for Vance to his audience, lavishing him with praise and declaring his personal admiration."

By 2018-2020, Carlson had become Vance’s primary Fox interviewer, hosting 15 of his 17 Fox appearances during that period.

And then--in April 2023--in a move that appeared inexplicable and gave rise to numerous theories, Fox fired Tucker Carlson. Thirteen months later, in May 2024, Carlson went on to a daily podcast that featured fawning interviews of extreme racists, anti-Semites, America-loathers, and other characters that caused listeners to both marvel and cringe at the conversion of Carlson from a rock-ribbed conservative to a supporter of Qatar, the sponsor of Hamas, and essentially all things Islam.

And as night follows day, he went from touting Israel as an amazing state to calling it “ one of the ugliest countries in the world ."

According to Timothy Jankowski , Carlson “doesn’t just argue against supporting Israel financially, he claims that Hamas is just ‘a political organization’ and that Israel is carrying out a genocide; he doesn’t just oppose the Iran war, he wants you to know that Iran is a peaceful country that wants to settle disputes through diplomacy ."

Was this a direct reaction to learning that President Trump had passed him over for a position in the White House? After all, his was and continues to be among the loudest voices of condemnation of both the Republican Party and--President Trump.

How could such a dramatic change happen? Perhaps Pres. Trump nailed it when he commented : “Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same - Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!"

Trump may have been referring to the term narcissistic injury , described by Freud but made popular by psychoanalyst Heinz Kohut in the 1970s. It is a deep emotional wound or insult experienced by a narcissist when his or her inflated self-image or grandiosity is threatened or exposed.

Some narcissists sink into depression when this happens and it takes years, sometimes a lifetime, to recover, if they ever do. But others become enraged and energized and vengeful, obsessed with “getting back" at the people they believed wronged them.

Tucker's Ally

As mentioned, Carlson and JD Vance have a friendship that goes way back. Not way way back to, say, childhood. But back at least eight or nine years. They are so close that Vance hired Tucker’s son Buckley to the job of Deputy Press Secretary, which he kept until April 2026, when he left to set up his own political-consulting firm.

So, for 15 months, while Tucker Carlson was slandering and vilifying Israel and its leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu--while Israel was fighting the surrounding violent jihadists whose mission statements vow to kill all Jews and destroy Israel, and his boss, President Trump, was giving Israel his full verbal and military support--Buckley was Vance's deputy press secretary.

And it never occurred to JD Vance to condemn Carlson for his ferocious anti-Semitic racism.

And it never occurred to JD Vance to end a friendship with a man who now expressed a deep and abiding hatred for all the things they had once agreed were valuable.

To me, this is an example of Vance’s character. But I’ve already written about that.

Does JD Vance think that his fidelity to Tucker Carlson is a virtue to be admired and emulated? Is that what he will teach his children--that it doesn’t matter if your friend is a racist and by his behavior and statements hurts America… stick with him!

Slander from the VP

Vance, Hezbollah and Netanyahu meeting AI generated

During a press briefing at the White House last month, Vance said, "Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. And he happens to be the head of state of the world's superpower. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world."

To this ill-timed, inaccurate and malevolent accusation, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reminded the ill-informed Vice President , “we have some other friends like the small country of India, you know? It has 1.4 billion people." The Prime Minister didn’t bother to mention Israel's many other staunch supporters.

But JD Vance didn’t stop there. According to the Jerusalem Post , a major plan to topple the Iranian regime using Kurdish forces, backed by Israeli air support, was ready. President Trump vetoed it at the last minute, but unnamed Israeli sources alleged that VP Vance leaked the entire operation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The accusation, however, was denied.

And then, Mosab Hassan Yousef--an American author and former militant who defected to Israel in 1997, thereafter working as an Israeli spy for the Shin Bet, and whose father was a co-founder of Hamas--posted the following: “A 41-year-old Vice President with zero experience in the region decided he knew better than seasoned strategists who have fought the Islamic Republic for decades. This is not a policy disagreement. This is a serious betrayal."

JD Vance knows very well, as writer Gerald A. Honigman spells out, that “In both Israel’s north and south, it faces truly genocidal foes which openly state that the obliteration of the Jewish nation and slaughter of all of its people are their goals. They unabashedly proclaim that more October 7ths are on the horizon."

And yet, Honigman continues, “JD ignores all of the above, lives in a nation 3,000 miles wide, separated from most potential enemies by two vast oceans, and yet, astonishingly, dares accuse Israel of simply indiscriminately killing just for the sake of killing-a nauseating calumny if ever one existed…while well-known military experts have agreed and documented that there’s never been an army more careful regarding avoiding civilian casualties than the IDF…"

According to Jonathan S. Tobin, editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), “Vance’s foreign-policy positions have shifted…He touted Israel as the perfect MAGA ally in 2024 because it provided the United States with tangible assets and fought for itself. Now, however, he speaks of the Jewish state in much the same way as traditional U.S. State Department Arabists and right-wing antisemites have done, as an unruly and widely despised vassal state that compromises American interests and needs to do as it is told.

“Indeed," Tobin writes, “his recent verbal abuse of Jerusalem sounds like something that could just as easily come out of the mouth of one of his friends-[the] current antisemitic podcaster Tucker Carlson…"

Think about it. Is it possible that the Vice President of the United States doesn’t know--as writer Francisco Gil-White clearly does know --[that] even “a simple-minded look at the numbers …[and] even with generous assumptions for US military spending and arms transfers for Israel, and restrictive assumptions for the same for Israel’s enemies, the latter are still getting six times more?"

“Vance," Tobin speculates, “may have come to the conclusion that the path to victory in 2028 is one based on turning the GOP away from Israel."

And what another coincidence! Just recently, Carlson announced that he is starting his own political party!

In addition, there is no mystery at all that VP Vance seems to have an obsessive preoccupation with and antagonism toward Israel. Just the other day, in a three-hour interview with podcaster Joe Rogan , he responded to the failure and collapse of the naive Iran peace plan’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by accusing some Israeli government officials of trying to undermine U.S. negotiations with Iran in order to keep the war going “indefinitely," alleging a “well-funded" foreign influence campaign." There were no Jews involved in this failure. And why is it that Vance offered no evidence?

Writer Jeffrey Lax, in an article entitled "Careful, @JDVance, your antisemitism is showing," he says: “Why is it that anything that ever goes wrong is because of the Jews? …Why are American JEWS viewed by you as less American than all other Americans? This requires therapy, but more importantly for the American people, makes you unqualified to be in this job…We all know why you do it. Being antisemitic is cool! And easier than ever. And you’re a master at using that hate to make excuses for your failures and gripes with the world."

It is well known that JD Vance met globalist billionaire Peter Thiel while a Yale Law student, calling him “possibly the smartest person" he had ever met. Essentially mentored by Thiel--some said Vance was Thiel’s puppet --Vance entered the world of Silicon Valley venture capitalism, and down the road he ran for the Ohio senate, which Thiel generously supported.

In fact, writer Marin Scotten says that Vance "owes almost everything to Peter Thiel."

And then there is the actual meeting that took place at candidate Trump’s splendiferous compound at Mar-a-Lago, with none other than JD Vance, Peter Thiel, Tucker Carlson, and some other bigwigs--all urging candidate Trump to choose Vance as his VP. Even Donald Trump, Jr., was on board.

What are we looking at?

To me, this looks like a very sophisticated plan to subordinate the Make America Great Again mission to the globalist’s agenda , and for Vance to run for president on that agenda.

And what is that agenda? Quite the opposite of the 250th anniversary of America we just celebrated to honor the Founding Fathers’ vision of a country "of the people, by the people, for the people", not a dictatorship of the elite disguised in sheep’s clothing as benevolence.

Whose side is Vance on?

In my last article, I spoke about my vessel theory. In essence: What comes out of a person is what’s inside of that person.

If you look at VP JD Vance’s alliances--particularly at the vicious anti-Semite Tucker Carlson and the confirmed globalist, Peter Thiel--and you listen to all of his statements that are the opposite of President Trump’s most cherished goals, his populism, his America-First agenda, it does not seem that VP Vance is on POTUS’s side, or on the side of the 77-million people who voted for him and continue to support him.

Head’s up, America…we may be looking at a future coup-d’etat! Don’t let that happen! In the midterms, continue to vote for the MAGA candidates who President Trump endorses. And make it your top priority to be critical of what his VP says.