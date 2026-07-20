When he was eleven years old, his father died. His mother was too ill to carry the home on her own, so he grew up bearing the burden himself, quietly, without ever asking anyone for anything. In one month he is supposed to stand under the chuppah. Right now he has no way to pay for it.

>> To help this orphaned chosson reach his chuppah, donate here now

He is not asking for a grand wedding. He cannot cover the hall, the catering, the music, or the clothes a chosson wears to his own chuppah, and he has nothing set aside for the furniture and basics that turn an empty apartment into a first home.

Their own wedding invitation says it without dressing it up: "The hall is not yet booked, because of the financial situation required to secure it".

The date is set: Thursday, the seventh of Elul, August 20. The goal to bring him to it with dignity is $30,000. So far $3,940 has come in, which leaves $26,060 to raise in the weeks before he stands under the chuppah.

>> Partner in his chuppah before the date arrives, give here

You can take a defined part in getting him there. $180 covers clothing and the urgent needs before the wedding. $360 helps build the new home: furniture, household basics, the appliances a couple starts out with. $720 is a partnership in both the wedding and the first stretch of married life. Every amount moves him closer to the chuppah.

He spent his life being the one who gives. For once, he is the one who needs. With one month left, this is a chance to make sure an orphaned chosson does not begin his marriage buried in debt and fear, but standing under the chuppah with dignity.

>> Give now and become a partner in his chuppah, click here

Every donation is tax-deductible.