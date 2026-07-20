A 19-year-old man was killed early Monday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Ayalon Highway (Route 20) near the Glilot East Interchange.

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in the collision, while two other men, aged 26 and 28, sustained moderate injuries. Magen David Adom paramedics provided initial treatment at the scene before evacuating the injured to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital.

In a separate fatal accident earlier in the night, a pedestrian in his 40s was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 25 near the HaNasi Junction in southern Israel.

Magen David Adom teams pronounced the victim dead at the scene and evacuated another person, who sustained light injuries, to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.