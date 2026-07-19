Robert Besser is a news editor who has worked in television and newspapers in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

Rahm Emanuel thinks he is a plenty smart guy who can become the next President of the United States.

With his experience in the Clinton and Obama White Houses, Emanuel is sure he can put together the coalitions he needs to become president, which include political, finance, ethnics, celebrities, far left and more moderate voters, along with the slavishly-obedient Democratic media.

But this smart guy Emanuel seems to be forgetting one thing. Today’s Democrats will never nominate a Jew.

Got that Rahm? You are a Jew…and your Jew-hating leftist Democratic friends will never, ever let you become president.

How do we know this?

Consider that Rahm’s leftist buddies made up the committee screening potential vice presidential candidates to run with the dangerously dumb Kamala Harris in 2024.

After the Democrats interviewed the qualified Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro as a potential vice president, here is what he later recalled.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, said that a question put to him by former White House counsel Dana Remus was, “Have you ever communicated with an undercover agent of Israel?" Additionally, Shapiro said he was asked if he would apologize for comments criticizing antisemitism on university campuses.

It comes as no surprise that White House counsel Remus is a Harvard graduate, where she clearly earned an advanced degree in Jew-hatred, which is among Harvard’s oldest and most cherished cirriculums. Just ask Franklin Roosevelt, class of 1903, who throughout his life proudly spoke of his helping create Jew quotas in Harvard admissions.

When Shapiro was ruled out as a vice presidential candidate, the reasons given included that the presence of this Jew on the ticket could “inflame the left" because he had not earlier denounced Israel.

An article in the leftist New Republic called Shapiro “the one vice-presidential pick who could ruin Democratic unity" and claimed that he “stands out among the current field of potential running mates as being egregiously bad on Palestine." Other leftists called Shapiro a “genocide apologist." Further, members of the Democratic Socialists of America labeled Shapiro “Genocide Josh Shapiro."

And these Jew-hating leftists are just warming up for what they will throw at Rahm.

Among their tactics, the Democrats are going to bury Emanuel for volunteering to work on an Israeli army base in 1991.

Also, they are going to howl that his father, Benjamin Emanuel, who was a member of the pre-state Irgun, was a Jewish terrorist responsible for the murder of thousands, hundreds of thousands or millions of Arabs and the “ethnic cleansing" of the Arabs of Palestine, Egypt, Lebanon, the moon, Mars and throughout the galaxy.

They are also going to smear Rahm for having given speeches at AIPAC conventions.

The left will then erupt in charges that the Jewish Emanuel brothers control Hollywood, where his brother Ari is a super-agent, and the Emanuel’s control US medicine, where brother Ezekiel is a prominent physician.

And if Rahm becomes president, the Emanuel brothers and the Jews will then control all of America and the world, the deranged Democratic left will scream.

In truth, what is happening to the Jews of America is what has happened to so many diaspora Jewish communities.

American Jews had a reprieve of a few decades, from the end of World War II until now. Though this good will was bought and paid for with the blood of six million dead Jews.

Remember that in Germany, Poland, Spain, France, England, Russia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, and so many more countries, the Jews would also have a few years of quiet….until it was no longer quiet, and those Jews who survived the massacres would be expelled.

What kind of Jew would be acceptable to the Democrats? Only those who denounce their fellow Jews, as demonstrated by the kapo Bernie Sanders.

And in the end, if Rahm really wants the presidency he will be forced to decide whether to “confess" that Israel committed genocide in Gaza, or not receive the nomination.

And I am betting Rahm will sell out the Jews, if that is the only way he can become president.

Of course, Rahm grew up during America’s most tolerant time for Jews. He also was raised very, very securely in Wilmette, Ilinois…..within the wealthiest and most white Congressional District in the United States.

But things change and now, smart guy Rahm, fate is forcing you to walk in the footsteps of the eternal Jew.

Because for no other reason than you are a Jew you will be denied the presidency….even though you learned in school that every American child could grow up to become president.

Now, Mr. Emanuel, you get to learn what every shtetl Jew knew about mindless Jew-hatred, and like every generation of Jews, you get to lay in bed at night worrying about the safety of your Jewish children.

Now you get to face the fact that you will do everything right---coalitions, media coverage, endorsements and have freight cars filled with cash….and you still will be denied the presidency.

So come, Rahm, and walk with the Jews.

No, you cannot attend Ivy League schools if you are a Jew. No, you cannot work in banking, engineering, academics and countless other professions because you are a Jew.

A Jewish law graduate in an earlier America? No firm will hire you, so hang a shingle as a solo practitioner and spend your life picking up the low lying fruit.

Gee, life isn’t fair, is it Rahm? Go with my grandfather in 1920, Rahm, who went from Chicago neighborhood to neighborhood and could not buy a house from a non-Jew. And come on Mr. Rich Suburban Rahm…..walk with my father in 1948 who, after being a soldier in World War II and fighting to make the world safe for democracy, traveled up and down Chicago’s Michigan Avenue looking for a job in advertising, and stand with my father, Rahm, as he was told to his face…to his face!...that respectable advertising agencies did not hire Jews.

And this is not just my family’s story….this is every diaspora Jew’s story.

But, in truth, if you want to do something meaningful Rahm, buy some apartments in Tel Aviv for your family, as well as for those hard hitting brothers of yours. And start teaching your kids to speak Hebrew.

For in America, they have dusted off the old sign that says “We don’t hire Jews" and have again placed the sign in the shop windows on Main Street.

Today your own political party is telling you, loud and clear, what they think of you Rahm. To them you are not an experienced politician, not the best connected guy in the party, not a savior who could win back the White House for the Democrats.

To them Rahm, you are just one more dirty Jew. Farshteist, boychik?

And as you and your so-smart advisors seek to perform an end-run around the Jew-haters to secure the presidential nomination, the only consolation, the only comfort that Jews throughout the world can offer Rahm Emanuel is this:

Dearest Rahm, welcome back to the Jewish world.