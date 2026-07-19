Israel Police acknowledged that a human error led to a four-year delay in the investigation of former MK Mohammad Barakeh, who was suspected of incitement to terrorism over a 2022 speech.

The admission came in response to an inquiry by the B’tzalmo organization, which requested clarification over the delay.

About a month ago, Barakeh was arrested by Judea and Samaria District police as part of an investigation being handled by the Samaria Police Unit, after the required legal approvals were obtained.

According to information obtained by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Barakeh refused to appear for questioning at the Ariel Police Station, claiming that the city was not located within the State of Israel. Police subsequently issued an arrest warrant and brought him in for questioning.

Following the interrogation, Barakeh was brought before a court, which ordered his release under restrictive conditions. In response, B’tzalmo CEO Shay Glick sent a letter to Israel Police and the State Attorney’s Office demanding an explanation as to why the investigation was launched only years after the complaint was filed.

In a response signed by attorney Tamar Shira Segal of the Israel Police Investigations Department, police confirmed that a human error had caused the delay.

Segal added that the incident was reviewed, lessons were learned to improve procedures and prevent similar cases in the future as much as possible, and that the suspect had been questioned and the investigation had been exhausted.

B’tzalmo CEO Shay Glick said: “Words can kill. I call on Israel Police to immediately prioritize incitement cases, arrest suspects, and bring them to justice without waiting many years."