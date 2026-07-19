Over the past hour, numerous users worldwide have reported a major disruption affecting both Facebook and Instagram, Meta's two flagship social media platforms.

According to the reports, some users are unable to log into their accounts or use the services properly.

On Facebook, some users are seeing a message stating that "This account is temporarily unavailable" due to a site issue, along with a recommendation to try again in a few minutes.

Other users reported that pages fail to load altogether, even after switching browsers or using a different computer.

Instagram users have reported a range of problems, including Reels videos that will not play, feeds that fail to refresh, new photos and posts that do not load, and in some cases a completely blank white screen. Some users said the app opens but displays only older content that had already been loaded previously.

According to the reports, attempts to close and reopen the app, switch internet connections, or restart devices have not resolved the issue. It is not yet clear whether the outage is affecting all users or only certain regions, devices, or accounts.

Meta has not yet issued an official statement regarding the cause or scope of the outage.