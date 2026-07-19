A firestorm has erupted in Egypt over an interview with Israeli journalist Gideon Levy by news anchor Ihab Qassem on Al-Qahera News and Al-Nas TV.

Levy, a longtime columnist for Haaretz, is known for his sharp criticism of Israeli government policies and the IDF, and is widely regarded as a prominent voice on Israel's political left. Regardless, the very idea of an interview with an Israeli journalist drew strong criticism in Egypt.

In light of the controversy, the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate announced it is prohibiting Qassem from appearing in the media until the process against him is completed. At the same time, it was announced that he will be investigated for his interview with the Israeli journalist.

The Al-Qahera News and Al-Nas TV television station also stated that it had decided to remove the interview from all of its platforms. The station stated that the decision was made as part of its obligation to "professional criteria and Egyptian national principles."

During the interview, Levy spoke about his visit to Egypt and said that Israelis do not see the Sinai Peninsula as Egyptian territory but rather a "beach that belongs to no one."