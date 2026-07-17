אייל גולן: החלטתי שלא לנסוע השבת מתוך האינסטגרם

Singer Eyal Golan said that after a Torah class held at his home, he took upon himself not to travel on Shabbat.

According to Golan, the decision was made for the recovery of Rabbi Dov Kook, who is hospitalized at Poriya Hospital in Tiberias following an acute respiratory complication.

Golan called on the public to also take upon themselves a positive commitment for this purpose.

Golan said that his daughter Aline initiated the Torah lesson at their home. He thanked her and said: “This week, my righteous daughter Aline hosted a Torah class here in my home. At the end of the class, I went outside and took upon myself that I would not travel on this Shabbat."

Golan appealed to the public to join the initiative, saying: “For the recovery of Rabbi Kook, I ask each and every one of you: take something upon yourselves, this Shabbat, for the recovery of Rabbi Kook. I took upon myself not to travel."

He concluded his remarks by saying: “Thank you to my righteous daughter Aline, who gave me this merit. Thank you."