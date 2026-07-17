Democrats party candidate Moran Zer Katzenstein has announced that she cancelled her participation in a public event after she discovered that it was meant for "conversation, listening, and reconciliation," and was scheduled to be attended by Knesset Education Committee Chairman MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionists) as well.

Katzenstein said that she is unable to have a conversation with MK Sukkot in such a forum.

In a post on X she wrote that at first she believed that it was going to be a political debate, but after the event was publicized, she understood that it was "an attempt to reach common ground" according to her.

She added that "there is a difference between debating fascism and sitting with it to reconcile... you can't find common ground with fascists. You have to draw a line in front of fascists," and therefore, she announced that she will not participate.

“How many times did you try to schedule a meeting with me while I was serving as chairman of the Education Committee? How many times did you stop me in the hallway to have a conversation and raise issues that mattered to you? Two posts on X, and you've been swept up in the boycott frenzy, joining the camp that only talks to people who already agree with it."

Sources close to Sukkot said that, in their view, Zer Katzenstein's response highlights a contradiction between her previous efforts to engage with him professionally in the framework of the Knesset Education Committee and her current refusal to participate in an event intended to foster dialogue between people with differing viewpoints.