Armed men seized the chemical tanker Asana on Friday while it was sailing through the Gulf of Aden off the southern coast of Yemen, according to maritime security sources. The attackers reportedly boarded the vessel and took control of it.

Ship-tracking data indicates that the tanker, which does not carry a verified registered flag, was en route to the Somali port of Bosaso. No additional details about the circumstances of the incident have been released.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported that a vessel was attacked by unauthorized persons while sailing eastbound in the Gulf of Aden. According to the agency, the incident occurred about 65 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port of Al-Mukalla.

At this stage, it remains unclear who was behind the reported seizure of the tanker. No information has been released regarding the condition of the crew.