רגעי האימה והתושייה של האמא מצלמת אבטחה

Security camera footage shared by Sharon, the mother of a two-month-old baby, has gone viral after capturing the terrifying moments when her infant daughter was accidentally locked inside a car during an extreme heatwave.

The video shows the ordeal after Sharon's two-month-old daughter, Alma, was left alone inside the locked vehicle.

According to Sharon, she placed her daughter, her bag, and her phone inside the car without realizing the key had also been left inside. She said an apparent malfunction in the vehicle's automatic locking system caused the doors to lock after she closed the rear door. When she walked around to the driver's side, she discovered she was locked out.

Sharon said she initially tried to call for help using her smartwatch, but was unsuccessful. She then sought assistance from neighbors and contacted emergency services. About 10 minutes later, volunteers from Yedidim, along with United Hatzalah, Magen David Adom (MDA), and police officers, arrived at the scene and began working to unlock the vehicle.

Approximately 15 minutes after the incident began, the rescue teams succeeded in opening the car.

"When they opened the car, Alma was already red, drenched in sweat, and completely exhausted," Sharon wrote.

MDA medics provided initial treatment, cooled the infant, assessed her condition, and confirmed that she was able to nurse and take in fluids before determining that no further treatment was required.

Sharon described the incident as the most difficult experience she has faced as a mother.

"I never imagined something like this could happen to me. I'm sharing this not to frighten anyone, but to remind parents of the simple steps that can prevent a tragedy," she wrote.

She urged parents to always keep the car key in their hands, leave the driver's door open until everyone is inside the vehicle, and, when possible, keep the engine running with the air conditioning on while placing children in the car.

"Thank God, she's fine today, and thank God it ended this way," she added.