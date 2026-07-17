A longtime teleprompter technician for US President Donald Trump has been placed on unpaid administrative leave following accusations that he used insider access to speech scripts to place bets on an online prediction market, AFP reported.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Thursday that the technician will no longer serve in the administration, though she did not mention the employee by name.

ABC News originally reported the identity of the technician as Gabriel Perez, who has managed speech prompts for Trump since 2016. According to ABC, Perez netted over $100,000 by placing wagers on the platform Kalshi regarding specific vocabulary or phrasing expected to surface during presidential addresses.

"I'm aware of the report, the president is too, I spoke with him about it. He believes it's deeply unfortunate and frankly a disgrace," Leavitt told members of the press corps.

Confirming the aide's suspension, Leavitt noted that he was placed on unpaid administrative leave and "will no longer be working at the White House."

"That was a decision by the president. So I think that speaks for itself," Leavitt added.

According to platform executives, Kalshi flagged unusual wagering patterns associated with presidential public remarks and subsequently alerted its primary US oversight agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

"Our surveillance team promptly flagged and referred these trades to the CFTC after an exchange investigation," Robert DeNault, Kalshi's head of enforcement, stated in a message provided to AFP. "We have been assisting regulators on this matter and provided evidence we collected, as we do in any referral."

The trading service noted that more than $90,000 in generated earnings were locked in Perez's account prior to any withdrawal, adding that he is actively engaged in settlement discussions.

ABC News reported that Perez submitted wagers across multiple high-profile events, including December's primetime address, the February State of the Union, and remarks delivered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Investigators noted that during instances where Trump veered off script and omitted pre-scripted phrases, Perez occasionally pulled back active trades mid-speech.

The investigation comes as American prediction platforms face heightened scrutiny regarding insider trading vulnerabilities. In a separate federal case, a US service member was charged after allegedly utilizing classified military details regarding the January raid to detain former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to generate over $400,000 via online wagers.