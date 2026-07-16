Iran has instructed Yemen's Houthi movement to be prepared to shut down the Red Sea oil shipping route if the United States carries out strikes on Iranian power infrastructure, according to three sources cited by Reuters.

Two senior Iranian sources and a regional source familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the proposal has been considered by Iran's leadership and that the message has been passed to the Houthis. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the group was informed of Tehran's request recently but did not provide details on how the message was delivered or whether it followed US President Donald Trump's warning on Tuesday of possible strikes on Iranian power infrastructure.

Iran's Foreign Ministry and a Houthi spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A source close to the Houthis said the group has positioned missiles and drones near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and is awaiting orders to begin attacks on shipping. The source added that representatives of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Yemen would determine when to move forward with any effort to close the strategic waterway.

According to the report, any disruption to shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would further impact global energy supplies after Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The Red Sea has become a key route for Gulf oil exports following the shutdown of Hormuz.

The report also said the Houthis launched missiles at Saudi Arabia after accusing the kingdom of striking an airport under their control on Monday, ending a four-year truce between the sides.

Torbjorn Solvedt, principal Middle East analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, told Reuters that increased fighting affecting Red Sea shipping and export infrastructure could threaten the region's main alternative route for oil exports.

Two regional sources close to Saudi Arabia said Riyadh is treating threats from Iran and the Houthis seriously and believes the Yemeni group is coordinating closely with Tehran regarding the Red Sea.

According to the report, approximately 7% of global energy supplies now pass through the Red Sea after Saudi Arabia redirected significant oil exports through its Yanbu port. One regional source said Iran is seeking to increase pressure on the United States by raising the potential economic consequences of any escalation through threats to Red Sea shipping.

The report noted that Iran considers the Houthis part of its regional "Axis of Resistance," alongside Hezbollah and Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups. While the United States has long accused Tehran of providing the Houthis with weapons, funding and training, Iran has denied those allegations.