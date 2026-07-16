The US Department of the Treasury has announced that the US Mint has begun producing a new $1 commemorative coin featuring US President Donald Trump.

The production is part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States; the coin is scheduled to go on sale this fall.

According to the Treasury Department, Trump's portrait was approved earlier this year by members of the US Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were appointed by Trump. Officials also said the original plan was to produce the coin entirely in gold, but it was ultimately decided that it would instead be gold-plated.

Ahead of the coin's release, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "The coin is intended to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and the timeless symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump's likeness, it celebrates the strength of American values and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all."

The decision to issue a coin bearing Trump's portrait has sparked controversy, as US federal law generally prohibits the depiction of living presidents on American coins. However, the Treasury Secretary has the authority to approve the issuance of such a coin under exceptional circumstances.

The obverse of the coin features Trump with a stern expression alongside the word "LIBERTY," with the years 1776-2026 inscribed below. The reverse displays the Great Seal eagle of the United States, accompanied by the inscription "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA." On the eagle's shield appears the Latin motto "E PLURIBUS UNUM" ("Out of Many, One").