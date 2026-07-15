A rare moment of bipartisan unity occurred in the Knesset on Wednesday, as Israel's lawmakers honored the memory of one of their most pro-Israel American counterparts, Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away suddenly this week, with a moment of silence.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana led the moment of silence, preceding it by stating: "In honor of one of the greatest friends the State of Israel has ever had, members of the Knesset, from both sides of the aisle, will now rise for a moment of silence to pay our respects to the legendary Senator Lindsey Graham. May his memory be a blessing."