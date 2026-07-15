The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday announced sanctions against seven individuals and entities involved in an international network supporting weapons procurement efforts on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The sanctions were announced following Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the network used foreign aviation and transport companies, financial conduits, and travel coordinators in an effort to conceal the IRGC's involvement in procurement activities and move materials and personnel around the world.

"President Trump has been clear that Iran must denuclearize," said US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. "Treasury will continue to target and disrupt the illicit procurement networks that fund Iran's weapons programs and war machine."

The Treasury Department said the latest action follows OFAC sanctions imposed on May 8 and June 10, 2026, targeting, among others, procurement networks that sourced weapons for the IRGC and Iran's Center for Innovation and Technology Cooperation (CITC), including man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS).

The sanctions were imposed pursuant to Executive Order 13382, which targets weapons of mass destruction proliferators and their supporters.

According to the Treasury Department, Iranian national Behrouz Namazi serves as general director of Nika Jet Company, a Tehran-based provider of services related to the production, distribution, and maintenance of aircraft parts and drones. Namazi allegedly sought to secure weapons on behalf of the IRGC.

Nigeria-based Vanguard Tactical Supply Limited acted as an intermediary in Namazi's efforts, while Milan-based Italian national Dounia Ettaib knowingly participated in efforts to procure weapons for Namazi, the Treasury Department said.

Russian national Mariya Vladimirovna Selina, described by the Treasury Department as a longtime procurement agent for Iran, heads the financial department at Avratek OOO, a Moscow-based aviation transportation company. Selina allegedly supported Namazi's procurement activities on behalf of the IRGC.

Another Russian national, Vadim Anatolyevich Druzhbin, is an employee of Avratek and coordinated travel for Namazi and Selina. According to the Treasury Department, Druzhbin was previously involved in coordinating Iranian shipments.

Namazi and Selina were designated for providing or attempting to provide financial, material, technological, or other support, goods, or services to the IRGC.

Nika Jet was designated for being owned or controlled by, or acting on behalf of, Namazi. Vanguard Tactical Supply, Ettaib, and Avratek were sanctioned for providing or attempting to provide support, goods, or services to Namazi. Druzhbin was designated for acting on behalf of Avratek.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property belonging to the designated or blocked individuals and entities that are located in the US or are in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC.

Entities owned, directly or indirectly, by 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized or exempt, US sanctions regulations generally prohibit transactions by US persons or within or transiting the US involving property or interests in property belonging to blocked persons.

The Treasury Department warned that violations of US sanctions may result in civil or criminal penalties for US and foreign persons. Financial institutions and others may also face sanctions exposure for certain transactions or activities involving designated or blocked persons.

Foreign financial institutions that knowingly conduct or facilitate significant transactions on behalf of individuals or entities designated under the relevant sanctions authority may also face secondary sanctions, including restrictions on correspondent or payable-through accounts in the US.

The Treasury Department stated that the ultimate goal of sanctions is "not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior."