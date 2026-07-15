IDF: The IDF eliminated a terrorist who took part in the abduction of Colonel Asaf Hamami, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas, and Sergeant Kiril Brodski during the October 7th massacre

Yesterday (Tuesday), the IDF struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated Hussam al-Shafie, a terrorist in the Eastern Khan Yunis Battalion of Hamas' military wing.

During the October 7th massacre, al-Shafie infiltrated Kibbutz Nirim and took part in the abduction of Colonel Asaf Hamami, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas, and Sergeant Kiril Brodski, who fell in the battle at the kibbutz.

This elimination was made possible through intelligence gathering and with the direction of the IDF’s Gaza Division (143). Colonel Asaf Hamami himself served as the Commander of the Southern Brigade within the Gaza Division, and Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas and Sergeant Kiril Brodski served as soldiers under his command.

Throughout the war, as well as in recent months, the terrorist advanced attacks and posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the area.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.