US President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday that he plans to center a rare 9:00 p.m. ET address to the nation on Thursday on "free and fair elections."

The upcoming primetime speech signals a potential push to revisit claims surrounding the 2020 presidential race while building momentum for federal voting law overhauls.

Addressing reporters from the Oval Office, Trump declined to provide specific details regarding his prepared remarks but hinted at major revelations.

"I'd rather save it, but it's really big news," Trump told reporters. "It's really, really big news, and our country has to shape up. That's what we're going to be talking about Thursday. It doesn't get bigger because without free and fair elections, you don't have a country."

He added, "We'll be discussing other things, too, but it will be a very big announcement."

According to a report by Reuters citing an administration official, the president's address will highlight recently declassified intelligence involving federal election inquiries alongside White House concerns surrounding the security of electronic voting machinery.

The speech comes amid ongoing federal scrutiny of the 2020 election results in Fulton County, Georgia. Federal investigators carried out a raid seizing ballots and operational records from the county's election center in January. However, federal prosecutors faced a setback on July 7 after a Trump-appointed judge quashed a grand jury subpoena targeting 2020 election workers in the county. A separate federal judge previously ruled in May that the FBI could retain the seized election records.

Trump's upcoming remarks also coincide with legal hurdles facing his administration's broader election agenda. A executive order issued in March that sought to expand federal oversight of mail-in ballots and state voter registration lists remains tied up in federal court.

Meanwhile, Trump recently removed the two Democratic-appointed commissioners from the four-member Election Assistance Commission, while a third Republican member resigned, leaving the bipartisan panel without the quorum needed to assist local administrators ahead of the 2026 midterms.

On the legislative front, the president continues to press congressional Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act. The proposed legislation would mandate federal photo identification, require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, and prohibit universal mail-in balloting nationwide.