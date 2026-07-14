Lt. Col. V., commander of the 47th Battalion, "Lions of the Valley," discussed the security challenges facing the sector under his command in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. The battalion is responsible for an area stretching from the southern Jordan Valley to the northern shores of the Dead Sea.

He explained that the battalion operates across two main arenas - the eastern arena and the western arena, which includes, among other areas, Jericho and the surrounding villages.

According to Lt. Col. V., one of the battalion's primary challenges is the need to maintain operational readiness on two fronts simultaneously, while defending a vast sector along Israel's eastern border. He noted that in recent months, forces under his command have carried out operations and thwarted terror attempts in the area, adding that managing resources and maintaining security across such a wide area present a significant operational challenge.

Addressing the border with Jordan, he said that the events of October 7 have influenced the IDF's approach to preparedness, despite the peace agreement between Israel and Jordan.

"Our readiness, the training we conduct, and the capabilities of our male and female soldiers are geared toward responding to a sudden incident emerging from the eastern arena," he said. "After October 7, we understand very clearly that we do not know everything, and therefore we are preparing ourselves for a wide range of scenarios."

The battalion commander noted that two major terror attacks have taken place in the sector over the past two and a half years, claiming the lives of five people. He added that while the forces continue preparing for such incidents, they are also training for additional scenarios.

He also emphasized the close cooperation between the IDF and local communities in the area, which include 23 communities, 26 farms, and vital infrastructure sites. This cooperation, he said, includes joint exercises and continuous coordination with local security officials to maintain an updated operational picture.

Concluding the interview, Lt. Col. V. praised the dedication and determination of the soldiers serving in the sector.

"The soldiers and commanders here work extremely hard, sometimes below the radar - and that is a good thing. But there is a strong fighting spirit here: determined soldiers and commanders who lead from the front through every challenge and every mission," he said.