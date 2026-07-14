The Mossad's Farsi-language account on X took a shot at some of Iran's most senior officials on Wednesday, speculating that they may all be Israeli agents, following a report about contacts between former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the Israeli spy agency.

The image posted by the Mossad depicts several senior Iranian political figures, including Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, as well as former President Ahmadinejad.

Each of the figures in the image is depicted with a Star of David on their hands and an earpiece in their ears, hinting that they are Israeli agents.

Above the image is the word in Farsi meaning: "Which of them?"

The post comes one day after The New York Times reported that former Mossad chief David Barnea sought to recruit Ahmadinejad as a potential successor to the ayatollahs' regime in Iran.

According to the report, the two met in Hungary for secret discussions in 2024, under the cover of a climate conference at Hungary's Ludovika University of Public Service.

The report also mentions a complex Mossad mission at the start of the war with Iran, in which Israel extracted Ahmadinejad and brought him to a safe location inside Iran. However, Ahmadinejad was shaken by the rescue operation and appeared disappointed by the alleged Israeli plan to restore him to power. He eventually left the safe house under circumstances that remain unclear.