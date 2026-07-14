A delegation of American legislators visited Binyamin and toured Ancient Shiloh, where they received a historical and archaeological overview of the site. During the visit, Governor Israel Ganz presented the region’s security realities and rapid development. Utah House Majority Whip Candice Pierucci remarked, “I was impressed by the resilience and faith here, values we need more of in the US as well." Ganz concluded: “Binyamin is Israel’s security belt."

A delegation of senior legislators from eight US states toured Ancient Shiloh and Psagot Winery as part of a visit to Binyamin, Judea and Samaria. During the visit, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, briefed them on the security challenges facing the region, the unprecedented development taking place throughout Binyamin, and the strategic importance of Judea and Samaria to the security of the State of Israel.

The delegation, organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), included Arkansas State Representative Aaron Pilkington, Florida State Representative Debra Tendrich, Kansas State Representative Pat Proctor, Missouri State Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman, Missouri Senate Majority Leader Tony Luetkemeyer, Ohio State Representative Meredith Craig, Texas State Representative Matt Shaheen, and Utah State Representatives Candice Pierucci and Karianne Lisonbee.

During their visit, the delegation members toured Ancient Shiloh and Psagot Winery, where they heard from Eliana Passentin, International Desk Director of the Binyamin Regional Council, about the biblical and historical roots of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel and the story of the renewed growth and development of Binyamin.

Later, they met with Israel Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, who presented the security reality in Judea and Samaria, the growing threat posed by Iran-backed terrorist networks operating in the area, and the council’s extensive investments in transportation, healthcare, education, employment, and tourism.

Utah State Representative and Majority Whip Candice Pierucci said during the visit: “rather than relying solely on what they read in the news, I encourage people to come to Israel and see the reality with their own eyes."

She added that beyond the biblical significance of the land, she was particularly impressed by: “the resilience, determination, and faith of the people here, values that we need more of in the US as well."

Kansas State Representative Pat Proctor added: “It was a privilege for me to come to Judea and Samaria." He noted that he was especially impressed by: “a group of people so deeply committed to reconnecting with their roots and building a home here."

He thanked Governor Israel Ganz for the opportunity to witness firsthand the work being done throughout the region.

Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, said: “I would like to thank the Combat Antisemitism Movement for this important initiative and for its unwavering commitment to strengthening the relationship between Israel and its friends across the United States. I also thank the distinguished members of the delegation who chose to come to Binyamin, see the reality firsthand, and deepen their understanding of both the challenges and opportunities in our region.

Judea and Samaria are the security belt of the State of Israel. Anyone who visits here quickly understands that this is not only the biblical heartland of our nation, but also a strategic asset that is vital to Israel’s security. We will continue to strengthen our communities, develop the region, and deepen our partnerships with friends around the world."