Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, delivered a message in Arabic to Israel’s Arab citizens, calling on them to turn out in large numbers in the upcoming elections in order to change the political landscape.

“Israel will be a better country when all of its citizens are full partners in building its future," Golan said, adding: “The Arab society is an inseparable part of this country’s future, and your voice can bring about change and create a new reality."

Golan stressed: “The time has come to choose hope. Together we will build a democratic, just and equal Israel - a better country for all its citizens."

During a parlor meeting with Arab residents, Golan told his host: “The Democrats view the entire Arab public as an integral part of the State of Israel. In the next government, we will lead the key ministries, so that you feel like a wanted and valued citizen in Israel. That is my responsibility."

“To make this happen, there must be political change," Golan added. “And in order for there to be political change - you must go out and vote. Believe in yourselves, because together we can bring about change."

“I need you at the ballot box. Without that, there will be no change. Everyone needs to know this - from the young to the old. All of you must go vote. Just as you know how to vote at 90% rates in local elections, you must do the same for the Knesset," Golan urged.