The Government on Tuesday approved the proposal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar to establish a new program called ‘Masa Diplomacy," a dedicated track within the ‘Masa’ project aimed at equipping young Jewish people from the Diaspora with the tools to advocate for the State of Israel in the international arena.

The launch of the program comes against the backdrop of unprecedented challenges facing Israel in the international sphere, including the rise of antisemitism, delegitimization, and the spread of disinformation. The program will provide its participants with knowledge, tools, and skills in the fields of advocacy, public diplomacy, and addressing the challenges of international discourse, alongside strengthening their connection to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

"Israel's struggle today is waged not only on the battlefield, but also on the front of international public diplomacy. Faced with waves of incitement and antisemitism, we must voice Israel's truth clearly, resolutely, and effectively. Young Diaspora Jews have a central role in this mission," Prime Minister Netanyahu stated.

He noted that, "The 'Masa Diplomacy' program will develop a new generation of leaders who will leave here with knowledge, tools, and a deeper connection to the State of Israel and the Jewish people. We will continue to invest in strengthening the bond with Diaspora Jewry and in solidifying Israel's status and strength in the world."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sa'ar added, "We ascribe utmost importance to deepening the connection and dialogue with the young leadership of Diaspora Jewry. The 'Masa Diplomacy' program is a unique educational platform that allows leading young people to learn about the country's challenges firsthand, and to build solid bridges and discourse between Israel and the world."

Meir Holtz, CEO of Masa, commended the decision: "We welcome the Government's decision, which reflects the understanding that diplomacy begins with young people from around the world who choose to come to Israel. Together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the 'Masa Diplomacy' program, we will provide the next generation of bridge-builders with tools to deeply understand Israeli reality, with the goal of promoting factual discourse, mutual understanding, and addressing the challenges of the international arena."

Under the Government decision, the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will jointly allocate NIS 1 million to fund dedicated scholarships for approximately 70 participants in the 2026-2027 academic year. The program will operate within the framework of the ‘Masa’ project, a joint initiative of the Prime Minister's Office and the Jewish Agency, and is designed for individuals eligible for the Law of Return, aged 21 to 40.

The duration of the program will be approximately six weeks, during which participants will undergo dedicated training. This will include content days on public diplomacy and advocacy, meetings with experts and professionals, educational tours, workshops for developing communication and public speaking skills, tools for dealing with advocacy challenges in the international arena, and a final project.

The program is based on a pilot carried out during the 2025-2026 academic year in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which met with high demand and great success. Following its results, the steering committee of the ‘Masa’ project decided to expand the initiative and turn it into a permanent program, based on the principle that investing in the younger generation of Diaspora Jewry is a key pillar in strengthening Israel's global standing and deepening partnerships.