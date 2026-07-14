נתניהו למנהיגי איראן: תקיפה תיענה ביד קשה עומר מירון, לע"מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a warning on Tuesday to Iran's leaders during the Negev Conference in Dimona.

"We are prepared for any scenario. I can tell you only one thing, and I will say this to the leaders of Iran: Do not count on it being quiet if you attack us. Do not count on a rerun. Because it will not be a rerun, and that was already powerful enough. This will be a different event, much more powerful," Netanyahu threatened.

"The days when someone hurts us and we do not strike them back twofold are over. We did this to the Axis of Evil in Iran, and we will continue to do so to anyone who harms us. That is what we do," he added.