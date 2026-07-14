לזימי בדמעות בדוכן הכנסת ערוץ כנסת

An emotional moment unfolded in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday as MK Naama Lazimi delivered an impassioned speech on the suspension of legislation that would allow public housing tenants to purchase their apartments at a discounted price.

During her remarks, Lazimi broke down in tears. Deputy Knesset Speaker Michel Buskila, who was presiding over the session, was also visibly moved and appeared to wipe away tears.

Lazimi read aloud a letter she had received from a 38-year-old woman, the mother of a daughter with cerebral palsy, who lives in public housing. "I didn't choose public housing; life led me there. If my daughter were healthy, I wouldn't be living in public housing," Lazimi quoted from the letter.

She argued that the Ran Cohen Law is not a benefit but an opportunity for thousands of families to break the cycle of poverty. "We're not talking about people who chose to live at the state's expense. We're talking about people who worked, paid taxes, and whose reality changed overnight," she said.

Lazimi called on the government to expand the public housing inventory and increase funding for the sector, rather than preventing families from purchasing their homes. "If there's a shortage of housing, increase the supply. If there's a budget shortfall, allocate more funding. But the solution cannot be to deny thousands of families the only opportunity they have to escape the cycle of poverty," she said.

Toward the end of her speech, she addressed Buskila directly, saying, "I see you're crying too, so make it happen. Do one good thing. If you push, it will pass."

She concluded by urging lawmakers to renew efforts to advance the bill during the current Knesset session.