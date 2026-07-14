The IDF has imposed disciplinary measures on a soldier from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit's International Media Branch after she was filmed with controversial social media influencer Braden Eric Peters, known online as Clavicular, sparking public backlash.

According to an i24 report, the soldier received a suspended military jail sentence, was removed from her role as a social media coordinator and was immediately transferred from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit to another unit.

The report said the soldier has less than two months remaining in her mandatory service and is not expected to hold another significant position before her discharge.

One recurring character in the video was Israeli content creator Shira Braun. Braun is seen escorting the influencer through Tel Aviv, at one point being lifted in a rather sensual manner. During the livestream, Braun revealed that she manages the IDF's international TikTok account, causing much excitement among Clavicular and his entourage.

Braun has faced heavy backlash, including extreme threats, following her appearance with the influencer, and has since apologized, claiming she was unaware of the accusations against her. Additionally, the IDF stated that she will face disciplinary action. "The soldier acted without coordination with her commanders, and her conduct does not meet the standards expected of IDF soldiers. The incident is under investigation, and the soldier will face disciplinary action," the IDF Spokespersons Unit wrote in a statement.

The footage, together with references to her access to the IDF's official social media accounts, intensified public criticism of the incident.

Peters arrived in Israel overnight Wednesday and his visit generated widespread discussion on social media. In addition to criticism from Israelis, he also faced backlash abroad over content and remarks previously attributed to him.

The criticism was further fueled by footage showing Peters alongside content creators Sneako, Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate. The three were filmed about six months ago at a Miami nightclub singing Kanye West's song "Heil Hitler," while some attendees were seen giving Nazi salutes.