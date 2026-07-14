For tens of thousands of residents across Samaria, a medical emergency can still mean a long and stressful drive to the nearest hospital or urgent care facility.

When a child develops a high fever late at night, when an elderly parent experiences a medical crisis, or when immediate treatment is needed on Shabbat or a holiday, every minute matters.

To address this urgent need, Ma'ayan HaBriut is establishing a new Medical Emergency & Urgent Care Center in the heart of Samaria.

The center is planned to provide:

✔ Urgent medical care during evenings, nights, Shabbat, and holidays

✔ Advanced diagnostic services

✔ Treatment rooms and emergency response capabilities

✔ Accessible care for more than 55,000 residents, visitors, security personnel, and their families

This is not simply another building project.

It is the creation of essential medical infrastructure that will serve the region for generations and provide peace of mind to thousands of families.

We have the vision, the leadership, and the community support.

Now we need partners who understand that saving lives begins with access to care.

We invite you to take part in this historic initiative and help bring emergency medicine closer to home.

Your partnership today can help save lives tomorrow.

Donate now