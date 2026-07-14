Before Moishy was born, his father died. His mother was seven months pregnant.

At a year and a half, doctors found severe kidney failure. What followed was years of treatments, hospital stays, and daily uncertainty, until a transplant at age four finally gave him his life back.

That kidney is now failing. The doctors say there is very little time left to save it.

>> To help save Moishy's kidney today, give here now<<

His mother has fought for him alone since the beginning, and she cannot carry this next part by herself. Saving the kidney takes an intensive course of treatment and medical rehabilitation, and the cost is far beyond one widowed mother who has raised her son through one crisis after another. Right now she needs Am Yisrael standing with her.

The family's appeal puts it plainly: "Doctors have given us a short and critical window of time. There is no time to wait."

This is where 100 people come in. The immediate goal is $36,000, split into 100 partnerships of $360 each, double chai. One gift, one partner, and a boy keeps his kidney. No single family carries the whole weight.

Dont let Moishy's miracle stop צילום: ללא

>> Become one of the 100 partners saving Moishy. Give here<<

The deadline here is real, and it is medical. The doctors set the clock, not the campaign. These treatments cannot be postponed or skipped, and the coming days may decide whether Moishy keeps the kidney he waited years to receive.

He has already survived the impossible once. The next few days are about making sure he does it again.

>> Give $360 now and help save Moishy's life. Click here<<

Every donation is tax-deductible.