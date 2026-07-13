The controversy places Lebanon’s Directorate General of General Security (DGGS), one of the country’s principal security agencies, at the center of the debate. The agency is responsible, among other duties, for border control, residency permits, monitoring foreign nationals, and internal security.

Is the organization aligned with the Shiite camp?

Its current Director General is Hassan Choucair, a Shiite figure affiliated with the Amal Movement, Hezbollah’s partner in the “Shiite Duo." Choucair was appointed to the position on March 13, 2025.

The key question, which we have examined in several of our previous publications (see our March 2025 article on appointments within Lebanon’s security organizations and our April 2026 article on smuggling through the al-Masnaa border crossing), is the extent of the cooperation and relationship between the Directorate General of General Security and Hezbollah.

In this context, allegations of Hezbollah’s infiltration of the DGGS have intensified in recent years.

In May 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on “Amid" (Brig. Gen.) Khattar Nasser al-Din, head of the National Security Department at the Directorate General of General Security headquarters, alleging that he had provided intelligence to Hezbollah during the war.

According to reports in the Lebanese media, the Directorate General of General Security has not yet received an official request regarding Sheibani ‘s status. However, it has been claimed that neither the Lebanese government nor the Ministry of Justice has issued any decision concerning the Iranian diplomat. This argument could serve as a legal basis for circumventing the Foreign Ministry’s decision and preventing its implementation in practice.

By contrast, the authority to determine the status of foreign diplomats rests with the Foreign Ministry, not the Directorate General of General Security. From Foreign Minister Joe Rajji’s perspective, his declaration of Sheibani as persona non grata in March 2026 already rendered the diplomat’s residency permit invalid, making it ineligible for renewal.

Meanwhile, reports citing sources close to Amal Movement leader and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri dismissed these claims. According to those sources, the ambassador is far from beingpersona non grata. If that were the case, President Aoun would not have sent Defense Minister Michel Menassa to the funeral of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.