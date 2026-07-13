Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, responded to President Donald Trump's announcement that "Iran systematically violates every agreement it reaches, and therefore the US is taking control of the Strait of Hormuz."

In his post on X, Araghchi said, "POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service."

"Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER.

20% is of course too much. We will be fair," he concluded.