As part of the events marking 250 years of U.S. independence, an Israeli Navy delegation led by the Israeli Navy Deputy Commander in Chief and Chief of Staff, RADM Guy Levy, and accompanied by the Israeli Navy Attaché to the U.S., CAPT R., traveled to participate in the official events and represent the State of Israel and the Israeli Navy.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with the Chief of Naval Operations of the U.S. Navy, the Secretary of the Navy, senior U.S. Navy officials, and senior officials from navies of various countries, including Germany, Cyprus, India, Greece, Argentina, Sweden, Denmark, South Korea, Morocco, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Romania, Norway and Finland.

The meetings enabled the sides to build and advance operational dialogue, deepen professional discussions, and further strengthen the ongoing partnerships between the navies.

In addition, the delegation visited the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, where they met with the Superintendent of the Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis, LtGen Michael J. Borgschulte, and with the Provost, Dr. Samara Firebauge. This with the goal of further promoting the navies’ cadet exchange program.

The delegation’s visit highlighted the deep and long-standing partnership between the Israeli Navy and the U.S. Navy, based on shared values, professional cooperation, and a mutual commitment to maintaining maritime security stability in the region. In addition, the visit contributed to deepening ties and strengthening cooperation between the Israeli Navy and senior navy officials from around the world.