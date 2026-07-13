For 1,000 days, he fought for all of our homes. Now it’s our turn to fight for his.

Some battles end when soldiers come home.

Others begin the moment they return.

For nearly 1,000 days, Nati repeatedly left behind his wife, his four children, and the comfort of home to answer Israel’s call to reserve duty. Time after time, he put on his uniform and returned to the front lines.

He never asked how long it would last. He never looked for excuses or special treatment.

To him, when his country calls, you show up.

But while Nati was fighting on the battlefield, another battle was unfolding quietly at home.

It was a battle that devastated everything he had spent years building.

He was there for all of us. Now it's our turn to be there for him>>>

Before the war, Nati founded an innovative construction company based on MMC (Modern Methods of Construction)-an advanced building system designed to dramatically reduce construction time and make quality housing more accessible to Israeli families.

He dedicated years of his life to making that vision a reality. He studied the technology, assembled a professional team, built a manufacturing facility, and invested millions of dollars to bring this innovation to Israel.

Then came October 7.

Like thousands of reservists, Nati dropped everything and reported for duty. While he was risking his life to defend his country, the business he had devoted years to build began to collapse. International partners withdrew, operations ground to a halt, and the dream he had worked so hard to achieve started falling apart.

Many people would have chosen the easier path and filed for bankruptcy.

He was there for all of us. Now it's our turn to be there for him>>>

Nati chose differently.

He took full responsibility for every commitment he had made. He sold equipment. He sold personal assets. He invested everything he could to repay creditors and honor his obligations.

Even after sacrificing nearly everything, significant debts remain-debts that now threaten his family’s future.

The home where he lives with his wife and their four children is almost all they have left.

Those who served alongside him say this is exactly who Nati is.

The first to volunteer.

The first to answer the call.

The last person who would ever ask for help.

“There were times I told him, ‘You have a family at home-maybe sit this one out.’ But to him, that was never an option," one of his fellow reservists recalls. “When Israel needed him, he showed up. Now he needs us."

That is why this appeal is not coming from Nati.

It comes from the friends who fought beside him, who witnessed firsthand the price he paid, and who refuse to let him face this new battle alone.

He was there for all of us. Now it's our turn to be there for him>>>

Together, we launched “Nati’s Battle," a crowdfunding campaign to help him stabilize his financial situation, fulfill his commitments, and protect the home where he and his wife are raising their children.

This is about more than raising money.

It is an opportunity for all of us to stand behind someone who never hesitated to stand for us.

There are moments when gratitude is measured not by words, but by actions.

This is one of those moments.

For nearly 1,000 days, Nati fought for all of our homes.

Now it’s our turn to fight for his.

Please donate today.

He was there for all of us. Now it's our turn to be there for him>>>