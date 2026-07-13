At least 27 people were killed, and 63 others were injured, including 22 who remain in critical condition, after a fire broke out shortly before midnight at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within about 30 minutes, but many patrons were trapped inside as thick smoke rapidly filled the building.

Dramatic videos from the scene show customers fleeing through dense smoke before a massive fireball suddenly erupted from the pub's entrance. Several people are seen ducking beneath the flames as they escape, while screams can be heard in the background.

A musician performing at the venue said he noticed smoke coming from an electrical switch near the stage moments before the power went out, followed by an explosion that sent flames and smoke racing through the building. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene, said the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation and noted that many of the victims were found near restrooms at the rear of the building.

Authorities are also investigating whether blocked emergency exits contributed to the high death toll. Local officials said furniture and storage items may have obstructed escape routes, while investigators are examining whether an electrical fault involving the venue's air-conditioning system triggered the blaze.

The tragedy is one of Thailand's deadliest nightclub fires in recent years and has renewed scrutiny of fire safety standards at entertainment venues. Officials said the investigation will also determine whether the establishment complied with emergency and building safety regulations.