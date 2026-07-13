Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s daughter Chana, an IDF veteran and Tel Aviv entrepreneur who has become a world famous influencer for promoting Jewish values regarding intimacy and respect for women, on Saturday night, confronted Clavicular in the strongest terms for more than half an hour as he had dinner at a kosher restaurant.

Clavicular, the online name for American video blogger Braden Erick Peters, has been visiting Israel in recent days, prompting widespread criticism from Israelis and others over his past associations and public conduct.

Boteach not only condemned his neo-Nazi Hitler embrace and the championing of the murder of six million Jews, and for arriving in Israel without having issued an apology, but also challenged his treatment of women in general and in Israeli women in particular.

“There is no place in Israel for someone who’s both a neo-Nazi and a woman-trashing misogynist. Israel is a brave and moral country where men are raised to marry and respect women and build families; not to use girls as objects in a bathroom stall, as you bragged, you caveman degenerate," she told him.

“Respect this country of heroic men and strong IDF warrior women, you woman-hating chauvinist and cowardly man-child, or go back to the hole you crawled out of or wherever a Chabad influencer digs you out of. My name is Chana and I’m named after the Rebbe’s saintly mother. This is a disgrace to the Rebbe and the light he brought to the world."