The sudden death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has fueled widespread speculation across social media in recent days. Many users have pointed to the fact that only days before his death, his image appeared on signs displayed in Iran with a bullseye over his face, leading some to question whether the two events could be connected.

The discussion intensified after Graham responded publicly to the images, writing, "At least they used a good photo of me. Judge me by my enemies." Since then, online users have circulated claims suggesting his death may not have been from natural causes.

However, there is currently no evidence or official indication that Graham was assassinated or killed by any external actor. Official statements say he died following a brief and sudden illness, while additional reports indicate he most likely suffered a heart attack.

After the threatening images surfaced in Iran, speculation online grew because of the timing of the events. Nevertheless, no official information supports claims of an assassination, and based on the information available so far, his death appears to have resulted from natural medical causes.