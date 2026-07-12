Stephen M. Flatow is an attorney and the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995. He is author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror (now available in an expanded paperback edition on Amazon.com) and is the president of the Religious Zionists of America-Mizrachi. An oleh chadash, he divides his time between Jerusalem and New Jersey.

Rahm Emanuel flew to Tel Aviv last week, took the stage at Tel Aviv University, and told a friendly, self-selecting crowd that Israel has become a "territorial pariah." He proposed cutting off U.S. defense subsidies. He called for sanctions on Israelis who attack Palestinian Arab civilians, on the officials who defend them, and on the companies and banks that support Judea and Samaria communities. He compared Israel's use of its own military to a man with a hammer who sees every problem as a nail. And he did all of this framed, helpfully, as an act of friendship. "The most important thing a true friend can do," he said, "is to tell the truth even when it's painful."

I have heard that line before. I have watched a lot of American politicians deploy it before. It is usually the preamble to a policy prescription that the audience being lectured did not ask for, and rarely survives contact with the region it is meant to fix.

Set aside for a moment whether Emanuel is right on the substance. Set aside whether Netanyahu's strategy is sound, whether "Sparta" is a fair label, whether Israel's isolation is self-inflicted or imposed by people who were burning American flags before October 7 ever happened. The more interesting story is not what Emanuel said. It's where he said it, and why.

Emanuel is widely understood to be building a 2028 presidential campaign. He did not deliver this speech at AIPAC, or in a Senate hearing room, or in an op-ed in an American paper where American voters could read it and hold him accountable for it. He delivered it from a stage in Tel Aviv, to an audience the reporting itself describes as "quite sympathetic" to his message, in a country whose own 2017 law bars foreign nationals from entering if they publicly call for boycotts of Israel or its settlements - the very policy Emanuel was, functionally, calling for from inside the building. He got three rounds of applause for it. That is not truth-telling. That is auditioning, in a room curated to clap.

There is a name for this genre of political theater, and Democrats have used it before. It lets an ambitious politician stake out a position that plays well with a restless progressive base back home, while dressing it in the borrowed authority of having said it "to Israel's face." The location does the persuading that the argument alone could not. Say the same words in Ohio and it's a candidate distancing himself from Israel. Say them in Tel Aviv, to applause, and it becomes moral courage. Don't try it in Jerusalem, however.

Which brings me to Emanuel's old boss. Bill Clinton spent the final months of his presidency trying to hand Ehud Barak and Yasser Arafat a final-status deal at Camp David and Taba, and by his own later account, blamed Arafat for walking away from it. Two decades of insisting he'd nearly closed it have not produced a second act. Emanuel, we're told, workshopped this very speech with Clinton over several weeks. That should have been a warning sign, not a credential.

The lesson of Clinton's Middle East diplomacy is not that outsiders who care enough can engineer Israeli-Palestinian Arab peace from Washington. It's that they can't, and that mistaking sincerity for leverage gets you a Nobel-adjacent legacy of near-misses and not much else.

Emanuel has some standing to speak on Israel that most American politicians don't. Twice during the 1991 Gulf War, he crossed an ocean as a civilian, unasked, to repair truck brakes at an IDF base in northern Israel while Scud missiles fell. And Netanyahu once called him a "self-loathing Jew" over his objections to "settlement" expansion during the Obama years, a label Emanuel wears now like a badge.

But standing to have an opinion is not the same as standing to dictate outcomes to a sovereign country's electorate, especially one that is headed to its own elections this fall - elections Emanuel says he's carefully avoiding "interfering" in, even as he tells Israelis their prime minister has led them to a dead end and their military strategy is broken. You cannot claim to be staying out of an election while handing the opposition its talking points from the friendliest stage in the country.

Israelis do not need an American with a Democratic primary calendar in his head to explain to them what October 7th cost, or what a hammer looks like when it's the only tool left after your neighbors have spent thirty years refusing every other one. They have buried the people who paid for that lesson. Emanuel has buried a poll number.

If Rahm Emanuel wants to run for president of the United States, he is welcome to make his case to American voters about American policy toward Israel - subsidies, arms sales, conditionality, all of it is fair game, and Americans have every right to debate how their tax dollars are spent. But he should make that case in Iowa, not Ramat Aviv. Israelis will decide who leads them and how, this fall, without an audition tape from a man who still hasn't figured out whether he's running for president or auditioning for the next Camp David.