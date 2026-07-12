החב״דניק הפתיע את הבלוגר עם תליון מגן דוד צילום: באדיבות המצלם

American video blogger Braden Erick Peters, who is known online as "Clavicular," has been visiting Israel in recent days, prompting widespread criticism from Israelis and others over his past associations and public conduct.

The backlash stems in part from videos recorded about six months ago showing Peters alongside online personalities Sneako, Nick Fuentes, and Andrew Tate at a nightclub in Miami. During the gathering, the group was filmed singing Kanye West's song Heil Hitler, while some attendees performed Nazi salutes. Nick Fuentes has repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler and denied or minimized the Holocaust, while Andrew Tate and Sneako have each faced repeated public criticism over extremist rhetoric and associations.

Accompanying Peters during his visit is Yossi Farro, a Chabad Hasid from Miami, who has spent recent weeks with the blogger. During the trip, Farro presented Peters with a pendant featuring the OpenAI logo containing a Star of David.

Farro said the two did not originally meet because of the Israel visit. "Peters's manager is Jewish, and the rabbi of the Chabad community connected to the manager thought it would be worthwhile to introduce us. Thank God, we connected," he said.

According to Farro, once the opportunity arose for Peters to visit Israel while he was already in the region, he assisted in organizing the trip. The visit has continued to generate criticism on social media, with many questioning the decision to host a figure whose recent public appearances included participation in an event featuring Nazi symbolism and individuals widely associated with antisemitic and extremist views.