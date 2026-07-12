Former Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner responded to the latest developments regarding Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s major defamation lawsuit with a hotel in Miami Beach and the op-ed written on Arutz Sheva in support of Rabbi Boteach by bereaved father Nissim Louk.

In a statement obtained by Arutz Sheva, Jenner wrote: “I am shocked and disgusted to see how Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, my dear friend and America’s most famous Rabbi, was threatened with extreme violence by an antisemite for doing nothing but sitting with his yarmulka in a hotel and writing a draft acceptance speech for our mutual friend, HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr on the night of December 1, 2024".

“Rather than apologizing and promising to train their security to protect Jewish guests, who are being attacked and murdered worldwide, the Hotel decided to sue Rabbi Shmuley into silence to cover up a hate crime that no American should ever have to endure," Jenner stated.

Jenner also addressed the legal threat against Rabbi Boteach, writing: “He is now being threatened with jail - for a single tweet - which threatens every American’s First Amendment rights."

Jenner concluded: “The attack on Rabbi Shmuley and the subsequent attempts to legally silence him must shock the conscience of every decent American - and everyone who is repulsed by growing antisemitism, racism, and bigotry."