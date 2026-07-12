Qatar's former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, died on Sunday at the age of 74, the country's Amiri Diwan announced.

Sheikh Hamad led Qatar from 1995 until 2013, when he transferred power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar's current ruler.

"The Amiri Diwan announced the death of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani on Sunday morning. May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him the best reward for what he achieved for his homeland and nation," the Amiri Diwan said.

During Sheikh Hamad's rule, Qatar significantly expanded its international profile. The Al Jazeera television network was developed during his tenure, while the country also secured the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He pursued a policy of closer ties with the United States while simultaneously supporting Islamist figures, including Yusuf al-Qaradawi, and later the leadership of Hamas, which relocated to Qatar after leaving Syria.

In June 2013, Sheikh Hamad abdicated in favor of his son, who was then crown prince, in a move intended to facilitate an orderly transfer of power.

Sheikh Hamad himself came to power in 1995, after removing his father in a bloodless coup.