The Prime Minister's Office issued an unusual statement in the name of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, rejecting reports claiming that their longtime adviser, Yossi Basad, was dismissed following an incident that occurred during the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games.

The statement said that "the unprecedented campaign of lies against the Prime Minister and his wife does not stop for a moment," and that reports claiming Basad was fired by Sara Netanyahu were "the latest lie."

The office emphasized that Basad is "a close and valued adviser, who has worked alongside the Prime Minister and his wife with dedication, loyalty, and professionalism for many years," adding that he "carried out his work modestly, quietly, and with a sense of mission."

According to the statement, several weeks ago Basad requested to end his position for personal reasons, "with no connection whatsoever to any incident of any kind." It added that the Prime Minister and his wife appreciate his contribution, thank him for his years of work, and will continue to maintain a personal relationship with him.

The statement further said that Basad had announced his intention to file a defamation lawsuit against those who spread reports about him. The Prime Minister's Office added: "The era in which it is possible to spread lies, defame good people, and escape responsibility is over. Against the fake news and lies industry, we will continue to stand for the truth."

The statement came following a report published last week by Ynet, according to which people familiar with Basad believed he had been dismissed after an incident at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium.

According to the report, during entry into the VIP area, a confrontation developed over access arrangements. During the incident, Sara Netanyahu allegedly shouted at Basad and another adviser, Nevo Katz, after claiming that they had stepped on her. The report also said that Basad burst into tears following the incident.

The report claimed that witnesses said the Netanyahu couple placed responsibility for the incident on Basad, and that Acting Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Drorit Steinmetz was seen hugging him and attempting to comfort him.

Basad himself denied after the report was published that he had been fired, saying it was an "absolute lie." He said he had not been dismissed and that his relationship with the Prime Minister and his wife was good.

Yossi Basad has accompanied the Prime Minister and his wife for the past seven years. As part of his role, he was responsible, among other things, for accompanying the couple on tours in Israel and abroad, as well as handling logistical and personal aspects of their activities.