אלקנה לוי צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Elkana Levy, a student at the Yeruham Yeshiva who was seriously wounded while fighting in Gaza, marked one year since his injury at an event held at Havat Avichai with the participation of friends. Levy lost both of his legs and also suffered an injury to one of his eyes during the fighting.

Singer Ravid Plotnik attended the event and performed songs for those present. During the celebration, Levy was filmed being lifted on a chair and dancing alongside his friends.

In footage from the event, Levy can be seen dancing together with his father, Rabbi Moshe Levy, head of the Herzliya Yeshiva. The gathering was held in the presence of friends to mark one year since his injury.