Two years after her organization called for “the total eradication of Western civilization" and less than a year after it tweeted, “Death to America", Dariazila Avila Chevalier will be headed to Congress after using wealthy white radicals to hijack a poor black district in New York City.

Like many of the Hamas campus student activists, the Haitian convert to Islam, who was affiliated with Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) appears to have spent the last decade as a perpetual student before taking the inevitable next step of a taxpayer salary.

On her social media, Chevalier had bragged about being a Communist and praised Stalin. Now she’ll be a full-time government employee while wielding power over the lives of millions, but it would not have happened without the intersection of pro-terrorist activism and socialism.

CUAD had been so overt in its calls for the destruction of America and its support for terrorism, beginning with its ‘Bring the War Home’ campaign, that even Columbia University tried to distance itself from the pro-terrorist organization. Democrats however welcomed Chevalier with Sen. Adam Schiff of California declaring, “I’m not afraid of new members or new ideas in the party. I welcome it" while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand described the elections as a “very good trend."

Democrats welcoming their first “Death to America" congresswoman is certainly a trend of sorts. (R.S. Read Melanie Phillips to see why it happened,).

After Mamdani’s three endorsed candidates, including Chevalier, who oppose Israel and support Islamic terrorism, won, former VP Kamala Harris called to congratulate the Islamic politician and ask him for tips about breathing some life into her own flailing 2028 presidential campaign.

In Colorado, Melat Kiros, an Ethiopian immigrant, and a lawyer who ran into trouble when she defended calls for the destruction of Israel, won a Democrat primary in Colorado despite, during the campaign, refusing to describe a Muslim terrorist who set elderly Jews on fire in Denver, including a Holocaust survivor, as being motivated by antisemitism.

Kiros blamed 9/11 on America and claimed that the Hamas atrocities of Oct 7 were “the inevitable consequence of apartheid". Despite all that, Rep Robert Garcia announced that, “the Democrats have to always have a big tent and welcome all parts of our party… we’re going to welcome her and ensure that she has the resources she needs." This is coming from the same party that had purged its pro-life and closed borders wing, but welcomes in its Hamas wing.

Chevalier and Kiros are far from the only old or new members of Congress militantly opposed to Israel, but what is revealing about them is that their political careers and place in Congress is directly linked to the atrocities of Oct 7 and the campaign to stop Israel and to save Hamas.

For Kiros, like Chevalier, her career signature issue was opposition to Israel’s existence.

The DSA used its support for Hamas and opposition to Israel (Megan Romer, the co-chair of the DSA National Political Committee with the Red Star Caucus, a Communist group that sits on the DSA’s leadership committee, had retweeted a Red Star article declaring that “we do not, in fact, condemn Hamas and why no socialist should") to mobilize a mob around its Marxist agenda.

Oct 7, like Occupy Wall Street or Black Lives Matter, had become a social contagion and a hysterical cause that could be used to recruit a new army of political foot soldiers for the far Left. Riots and clashes blooded them, social media confrontations indoctrinated them and now they’re moving into higher office on behalf of the DSA.

Kiros and Chevalier are just two of the more successful recruits from the campus and social media campaigns that were set off by organizations like Students for Justice in Palestine, where Chevalier was a member, CUAD, and the DSA, who did not simply accuse Israel of genocide, but sought to normalize support for Hamas and convince Democrats to get behind it.

Despite all their posturing and victimhood tantrums, they were knocking on an open door.

Well before Chevalier’s campaign, Democrats welcomed Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian Muslim foreign national and ‘lead negotiator’ for CUAD, who had been tracked for deportation over his activities. A congressional letter in defense of Khalil was signed by 39 members of Congress including Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Jamie Raskin, among them, ironically Rep. Diana DeGette, who has now been ousted by Kiros. The congressional Democrats being ousted by DSA members are for the most part not conservatives, rather they’re leftists who didn’t go far enough because nothing is far enough for Hamas supporters who gush over not just Castro, but Stalin.

The DSA model is largely indistinguishable from the campus pro-Hamas mobs they evolved out of who directed the majority of their fury at weak liberal campus administrators. Their campaign against weak liberal Democratic Party members, castigating them for not caring enough about terrorism and not doing enough to fight against America and Israel, is the same thing writ large.

Ivy League Bolshevism is eating up the Mensheviks, but the revolution hasn’t happened yet.

“Waterloo was won on the fields of Eton" the Duke of Wellington reportedly said. “Probably the battle of Waterloo was won on the playing-fields of Eton, but the opening battles of all subsequent wars have been lost there," George Orwell later acidly observed.

Columbia and radical Ivy League schools were the training grounds for the radical campaign after Oct 7 by Marxists and Communists looking to take over the American political system.

The Democratic Party and the college campus have come to mirror each other and the DSA succeeded in New York City and elsewhere by mobilizing former college graduates, whining about the cost of rent and marinating in social media radicalism, including hatred of the Jewish State, to seize control of seats in a party that increasingly consists of radical college grads.

But bringing together Muslims, wealthy young white leftists and third world elites to take over New York City’s already rigged political system is very different from taking over America.

Many Democrats had rightly understood 2024 as a warning that they did not speak the same language as much of the country. Rather than pivot back to normalcy, Democrats are adopting the anti-Israel pathologies of far leftists as a political shield for advancing the Marxism and Communism that is the actual publicly stated goal of the leadership of the DSA.

And whatever happens in the midterms, there are clear signs it’s not working.

In Maine, Graham Platner was supposed to win over the working class with his ‘dirtbag left’ vibe, but instead polls show that the rich kid who cosplays as an oysterman is winning white college graduates 68% to 36% while losing white non-college grads by 36% to 59%.

The DSA is a conclave of rich college kids. Their latest cause, hating Jews and Israel, is just more lipstick on the political pig that the country has been rejecting for well over a century. Socialism didn’t catch on in the late 19th century, despite fears that it would, it didn’t take off during the Cold War, despite some legitimate worries, and it’s not catching on now.

What is happening is that the Democrats are disintegrating into a radical party even while losing more of the country. The DSA isn’t becoming popular so much as Democrats are becoming so hollowed out that even small groups of pro-Hamas activists can take over the party.

That’s bad news for America, but it’s even worse news for the Democratic Party.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.