The IDF on Wednesday struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Rashid Al-Qadhi, a commander in the Production Array of the Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization.

Al-Qadhi played a central role in multiple processes within the terrorist organization’s production array, which is responsible for the production and supply of all weapons to the terrorist organization’s military wing. In his role, he was responsible for efforts to manufacture weapons that were intended for use against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

In an additional strike yesterday in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Abdullah Baha al-Din Razak Al-Souti, a sniper operative in Hamas' military wing.

The terrorists' activities in recent days posed a threat to IDF troops. The terrorists were struck from the air in order to remove the threat.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.