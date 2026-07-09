Ohad Hemo, Channel 12 News' Arab affairs correspondent, revealed on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation's podcast that he narrowly survived a terrorist bombing on the No. 18 bus in Jerusalem during the 1980s.

"I was on the No. 18 bus with my mother when I was about eight years old," Hemo told host Racheli Haddad. "Everyone knows about the 1996 Yahya Ayyash bus bombings, but there was already an attack on the No. 18 near Mount Herzl back in the '80s."

"My mother and I boarded the bus, and about 50 to 100 meters before the blast, we got off because it was too crowded and another bus had arrived," he recalled. "We got off, boarded the next bus, and seconds later, there was an explosion. The Pollak sisters of blessed memory were killed in that attack."

The deadly attack occurred on December 6, 1983, claiming the lives of six Israeli Jews - four killed instantly and two who succumbed to their injuries in the following days - and injuring 44 others. The terrorist had planted the explosive device in the rear of the bus before it departed, and was not on board when the bomb detonated.

Watch the Hebrew video:

