הזירה בשכונת א-טור צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה

Magen David Adom (MDA), Fire and Rescue Services, and police forces were called to the A-Tur neighborhood in Jerusalem following reports of an incident at a beauty salon. According to MDA reports, 12 women were injured - seven in moderate condition and another five in light condition. The victims were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem, Hadassah Mount Scopus, and Shaare Zedek hospitals.

According to initial information, there is suspicion that the incident involved carbon monoxide poisoning caused by inhalation of a hazardous substance.

The incident took place on Sheikh Inbar Street, and some of the victims were unconscious when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

At this stage, authorities are investigating whether the source of the incident was a generator that was operating in the basement level of the beauty salon and allegedly caused the spread of the hazardous substance. The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

The Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters from the Egoz station operated at the scene following reports of the evacuation of the women. They added that the initial assessment indicates suspected poisoning, though the circumstances have not yet been determined.

Police said that officers from the Shalem Station are securing the scene, assisting emergency and rescue teams, and working to keep traffic routes clear to allow the evacuation of the injured.